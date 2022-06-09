In Pics | Every 14th startup belongs in the biotech sector, PM Modi says at Biotech Startup Expo

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Biotech Startup Expo – 2022 at Pragati Maidan, Delhi on June 9. (Image: Twitter @DrJitendraSingh)Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan were also present at the event. Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said the two-day expo is being organised by the Department of Biotechnology and the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC). It is being held to mark the completion of 10 years of setting up of BIRAC. The theme of the Expo is ‘Biotech Startup Innovations: Towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. (Image: Twitter @ANI)While addressing the Biotech Startup Expo 2022, PM Modi hailed the country’s startups industry. He said India’s first Biotech Startup Expo is a reflection of the growth of the biotech sector in the country. (Image: PTI)"India's bio-economy has grown eight times in the last eight years. India is not too far from joining the league of top ten countries in the biotech global ecosystem," PM Modi said. (Image: Twitter @ANI)"In the past 8 years, the number of startups has risen from a hundred to 70,000 startups. These are divided among 60 different sectors but important to note that every 14th startup (5300) belongs in the biotech sector," Modi said. Of these, as many as 1,100 bio tech startups were created only last year, he added. "Similarly, just 8 years back, the number of biotech products was limited to 10, but now the number has grown to more than 700.” (Image: Twitter @ANI)"India has already achieved 10 percent ethanol blending target for petrol. The deadline for achieving the target of 30 percent blending has also been reduced from 2030 earlier to 2025 now,” Modi said while addressing the Biotech Startup Expo 2022. (Image: Twitter @ANI)The Expo will act as a platform to connect entrepreneurs, investors, industry leaders, scientists, researchers, bio-incubators, manufacturers, regulators, government officials, etc. About 300 stalls will be set up at the Expo, which will showcase the applications of biotechnology in various fields such as healthcare, genomics, biopharma, agriculture, industrial biotechnology, waste-to-value, and clean energy, among others. (Image: Twitter @ANI)