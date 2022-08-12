In Pics | Countries that share their Independence Day with India

Moneycontrol News

India celebrates independence day on August 15 to mark the day the country got independence from the British Raj in 1947. However, India is not the only country that celebrates Independence Day on August 15. Here’s a look at the other nations that share their day of freedom with India.On August 15, 1945, the Korean peninsula became free from Japanese occupation by the United States and Soviet forces. Independent Korean governments were created three years later.On August 15, 1960, the Democratic Republic of the Congo became fully independent of France after 80 years of subjugation.The sixth smallest nation in the world, Liechtenstein, observes August 15 as its day of independence from German rule.Bahrain declared its independence from the British on August 15, 1971, following a United Nations survey of the Bahraini population. After this, the country signed a new treaty of friendship with Britain.