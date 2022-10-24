Diwali celebrations | BSF exchange sweets with Pak Rangers, Border Guard Bangladesh

India’s Border Security Force (BSF) exchanged sweets with Pakistan rangers at the Attari-Wagah border and with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) at West Bengal’s Fulbari on the India-Bangladesh Border, on the occasion of Diwali, on October 24. (Image: Twitter @ANI)The exchange of sweets took place between BSF 176 Battalion and 18 BGB at the border at Fulbari, India-Bangladesh border near Siliguri. (Image: Twitter @ANI)India and Bangladesh share a civilizational heritage and a host of factors that span virtually the entire spectrum of interaction. Border Guarding Forces of both countries have established robust systems through which cooperation in border guarding and border management is being ensured. (Image: Twitter @ANI)Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers also exchanged sweets at the Attari-Wagah border. The forces exchanges sweets on the occasion of Diwali, the festival of lights, which is celebrated all over India. (Image: Twitter @ANI)Diwali, also known as Deepawali, symbolizes the spiritual “victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance”. On this day Lord Rama returned to his kingdom Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshmana after defeating Ravana in Lanka and serving 14 years of exile. This festival is also widely associated with Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity. (Image: Twitter @ANI)