In Pics | Breathtaking photos of snow-covered Kashmir and Himachal

Kashmir valley and several parts of Himachal Pradesh have been covered in a thick blanket of snow in the last three days after a fresh spell of snowfall. Trees, roads, buildings, mountains, and houses were all covered in white. Several places in Kashmir including the famous ski resort of Gulmarg, and the tourist resorts of Pahalgam and Sonamarg experienced extensive snowfall. Temperatures dipped significantly in the valley and also in some parts of Manali and Shimla after the snowfall in these regions. Take a look at these beautiful phogographs that look no less magical.
Sonamarg: Tourists cross a bridge after fresh snowfall at Sonamarg in Ganderbal district of Kashmir, Thursday, January 12, 2023. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)
Rohtang: Snow-covered National Highway following heavy snowfall at the south portal of the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang, Saturday, January 14, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Srinagar: People walk during fresh snowfall, in Srinagar, Friday, January 13, 2023. Many parts of Jammu and Kashmir received fresh snowfall and rains leading to the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway and impacting flight operations to and fro the valley. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)
Shimla: An earthmover is used to clear snow from the road near IGMC hospital following heavy snowfall, in Shimla, Saturday, January 14, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Shimla: Tourists play after fresh snowfall at Kufri near Shimla, Friday, January 13, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Manali: Tourists at Nehru Kund during fresh snowfall, in Manali, Friday, January 13, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Sonamarg: Children play during snowfall at Sonamarg in the Ganderbal district of Kashmir, Thursday, January 12, 2023. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)
Shimla: Mules stand at a snow-covered site after a fresh snowfall, at Kufri near Shimla, Friday, January 13, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Srinagar: Commuters ply on a road amid snowfall, in Srinagar, Friday, January 13, 2023. (PTI Photo)