In Pics | Breathtaking photos of snow-covered Kashmir and Himachal

1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9 5/9 6/9 7/9 8/9 9/9 Moneycontrol News READ MORE

Rohtang: Snow-covered National Highway following heavy snowfall at the south portal of the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang, Saturday, January 14, 2023. (PTI Photo)Srinagar: People walk during fresh snowfall, in Srinagar, Friday, January 13, 2023. Many parts of Jammu and Kashmir received fresh snowfall and rains leading to the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway and impacting flight operations to and fro the valley. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)Shimla: An earthmover is used to clear snow from the road near IGMC hospital following heavy snowfall, in Shimla, Saturday, January 14, 2023. (PTI Photo)