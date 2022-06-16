 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hills Hail Modi | PM holds mega roadshow in Dharamshala during his two-day visit

Moneycontrol News
Jun 16, 2022 / 01:56 PM IST

People of Himachal Pradesh extended a grand welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his roadshow from the KCCB Chowk to State Martyrs Memorial in Dharamshala on June 16.

(Image: AP)

People of Himachal Pradesh extended a grand welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his road show from the KCCB Chowk to State Martyrs Memorial in Dharamshala on June 16. (Source: ANI) Artists from the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts performed the traditional Tashi Shopa dance to welcome Modi. He will be in Dharmshala to attend a two-day meeting with bureaucrats from all over the country. (Image: AP) Modi will chair the first national conference of chief secretaries being held at HPCA stadium in Dharamshala. (Image: AP)
TAGS: #dharamshala #India #Modi in Dharamshala #PM Modi #Prime Minister Narendra Modi #Slideshow
first published: Jun 16, 2022 01:56 pm
