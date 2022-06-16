Hills Hail Modi | PM holds mega roadshow in Dharamshala during his two-day visit

Moneycontrol News

People of Himachal Pradesh extended a grand welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his road show from the KCCB Chowk to State Martyrs Memorial in Dharamshala on June 16. (Source: ANI)Artists from the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts performed the traditional Tashi Shopa dance to welcome Modi. He will be in Dharmshala to attend a two-day meeting with bureaucrats from all over the country. (Image: AP)Modi will chair the first national conference of chief secretaries being held at HPCA stadium in Dharamshala. (Image: AP)