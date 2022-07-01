GST at 5 | FM Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurates the 5th GST Day celebration

Moneycontrol News

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurates the celebration of 5th GST Day in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on July 1. India celebrates July 1 as the GST Day to mark the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) that replaced the old indirect tax regime in the country. (Image: Twitter @cbic_india)As part of GST Day 2022 celebrations, five presentations by thematic groups from trade were made. (Image: Twitter @cbic_india)Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed the gathering at GST Day 2022. FM said that there has been a steady increase in GST Collection and in June 2022 the collections are up by 56 percent to over 1.44 lakh crore rupees. (Image: Twitter @cbic_india)FM Sitharaman also said that Rs 1.40 lakh crore is the rough bottom line and the monthly GST collections are not going below that. She said, June gross GST collection is second highest collection after April this year. The Finance Minister said GST has removed discretion to a large extent. (Image: Twitter @cbic_india)The idea behind GST implementation is “One Nation-One Market-One Tax”. It is a multi-stage, indirect consumption-based tax system that subsumes a host of domestic indirect taxes under one head. (Image: Twitter @cbic_india)