Delhi's Rajpath will now be known as Kartavya Path. Here's all you need to know

Sep 08, 2022 / 10:41 AM IST

In a special meeting on September 7, Rajpath got renamed as Kartavya Path by New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). The entire Rajpath stretch and the area from the Netaji statue at India Gate to the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be known as ‘Kartavya Path’.

(Image: News18 Creative)

Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker, the architects of New Delhi, built a ceremonial boulevard that was called Kingsway, after King George V, who visited Delhi during the Delhi Durbar of 1911 and shifted the capital from Calcutta to the city.
The road was given the name 'Rajpath', a Hindi word that loosely translates as the king's way.
