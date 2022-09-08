Delhi's Rajpath will now be known as Kartavya Path. Here's all you need to know

In a special meeting on September 7, Rajpath got renamed as Kartavya Path by New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). The entire Rajpath stretch and the area from the Netaji statue at India Gate to the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be known as ‘Kartavya Path’.
Rajpath stretch links Rashtrapati Bhavan, Vijay Chowk, India Gate, National War Memorial, and National Stadium in Delhi. (Image: News18 Creative)
The proposal to rename Rajpath was brought by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and was approved by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) during a special meeting on September 7.
Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker, the architects of New Delhi, built a ceremonial boulevard that was called Kingsway, after King George V, who visited Delhi during the Delhi Durbar of 1911 and shifted the capital from Calcutta to the city. (Image: News18 Creative)
The road was given the name ‘Rajpath’, a Hindi word that loosely translates as the king’s way. (Image: News18 Creative)