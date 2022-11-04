Delhi Air Pollution: Understanding how the air we breathe in affects us

Moneycontrol News

Air Quality in the national capital continued to remain in the 'severe' category for two days in a row on November 4. The SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research) has revealed that stubble burning contributed 34 percent in Delhi's PM 2.5 pollution. The Supreme Court agreed to hear on November 10 a plea seeking measures to curb worsening air pollution in Delhi-NCR. A look at how polluted air affects your lungs and overall health. (Image: News18 Creative)The respiratory tract is lined with cilia, i.e., hair-like projections that move microbes and debris up and out of the airways. The cilia in the nose and bronchi trap some of the pollutants. (Image: News18 Creative)Small particles can bypass the body’s natural defenses and get deep into your lungs and even your bloodstream. (Image: News18 Creative)Long-term exposure to air pollution can raise the risk of other diseases, including heart disease and cancer. (Image: News18 Creative)Coughing, chest tightness, shortness of breath and irritation of the eyes, nose and throat, are the symptoms of pollution in healthy people. (Image: News18 Creative)Population most at risk of health problems related to air pollution. The average adult filters approximately 10,000 litres of air every day. (Image: News18 Creative)