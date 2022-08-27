In Pics | Coradia iLint, world's first hydrogen-powered passenger train, flagged off in Germany

Moneycontrol News

Coradia iLint, described as the world's first hydrogen-powered passenger train, has been launched in Germany. (Image: AP)The fleet of 14 trains, manufactured by French company Alstom, were flagged off in the German province of Lower Saxony on August 24. They will operate between the northern towns of Cuxhaven, Bremerhaven, Bremervoerde and Buxtehude. (Image: Alstom)Coradia iLint's engines are powered by electricity that is generated using hydrogen cells. According to Alstom, the trains have a "range of 1,000 kilometres", can clock a top speed of "140 kph (87 mph)" and is "emission free in operation". (Image: Alstom)Before the launch of Coradia iLint, 15 diesel trains operated on non-lectrified tracks in Lower Saxony. They have been replaced with the new hydrogen-powered trains, German officials were reported as saying. (Image: Alstom)The roll-out of hydrogen-powered trains is line with the country's commitment towards climate goals. The project is an "excellent example" of the efforts aimed at building a greener economy, the Associated Press reported Lower Saxony Governor Stephan Weil as saying. (Image: Alstom)