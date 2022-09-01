Stocks to Watch Today | Tata Motors, Zee Entertainment, Cipla and others in news today

Moneycontrol News

Tata Motors: Tata Motors acquires entire shareholding of Marcopolo S A. Tata Motors has acquired the entire shareholding of Marcopolo S A in the joint venture entity Tata Marcopolo Motors. Tata Marcopolo Motors has now become a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors.Cipla: Cipla, Kemwell India to incorporate joint venture company in US. The company and Kemwell India have entered into an "amendment-cum-assignment agreement". As per the agreement, the joint venture entity will now be incorporated in the United States of America. There is no other material change in the agreement. In a separate development, Cipla (EU) has agreed to acquire an additional 13.10 percent stake in Cipla (Jiangsu) Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, a subsidiary of Cipla EU in China.Sunteck Realty: Sunteck Realty arm acquires Rusel Multiventures. Subsidiary Clarissa Facility Management LLP has acquired a 10% stake in Rusel Multiventures, which provides facility management services. With this acquisition, the company will leverage facility management expertise to create additional streams of revenue, cost-effectiveness and a continous supply of facilities that will improve its overall effectiveness and productivity, Sunteck said.Infosys: Infosys sells stake in Trifacta Inc. The Indian IT company has divested its entire holding in US-based Trifacta Inc for $12 million. The transaction was completed on August 29. Infosys had made a minority investment of $10 million during 2016-2019, in Trifacta Inc, a data engineering software company headquartered in San Francisco, USA.Zee Entertainment Enterprises: Zee Entertainment Enterprises gets TV rights for ICC men's events from Disney Star. The company has signed a strategic licensing agreement with Star India (Disney Star). With this agreement, Disney Star will lease the television broadcasting rights of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) men's and Under 19 (U-19) global events for a period of four years to the company.Inox Wind: Inox Wind gets board nod for raising Rs 800 crore. The company has received its board's approval to raise up to Rs 800 crore through the issuance of non-convertible preference shares to promoters on a private placement basis. The funds raised through the issuance of NCPRPS will be used for repayment of the debt.Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: Glenmark subsidiary, Hikma launch rhinitis nasal spray in US. Subsidiary Glenmark Specialty SA, and Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC launched Ryaltris, olopatadine hydrochloride and mometasone furoate nasal spray, in the US. The nasal spray is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of symptoms of seasonal allergic rhinitis in adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older.CreditAccess Grameen: CreditAccess Grameen raises $90 million via external commercial borrowings. As a part of the diversification of funding strategy, the company has, by way of external commercial borrowings with a door-to-door tenure of four years, entered an arrangement to avail $90 million through loan syndication arrangement led by HSBC Bank, which acted as lead arranger and book runner. The other lenders in the syndication arrangement include Bank of India, Union Bank of India and UCO Bank.Nuvoco Vistas Corporation: Nuvoco Vistas Corporation announces redemption of NCDs worth Rs 350 crore. The company has made timely payment of redemption amount (principal) and interest for the redeemable, listed, secured and rated non-convertible debentures of Rs 350 crore.