Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on January 11

India benchmark indices ended flat in a highly volatile session on January 11. At close, the Sensex was down 9.98 points or 0.02% at 60,105.50, and the Nifty was down 18.50 points or 0.10% at 17,895.70.Bharti Airtel | CMP: Rs 765.40 | The share price declined over 3 percent after JPMorgan downgraded the stock to "underweight" with the target at Rs 710 from Rs 860 a share. The stock has lost over 6 percent in two days. Bharti Airtel may be forced to defend its market share among high-end subscribers as Reliance Jio shifts its focus towards that audience. The defence of market share can come at the cost of higher capex and competitive prices for 5G, according to JPMorgan.Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.Rail Vikas Nigam | CMP: Rs 72.15 | The stock added over 2 percent after the firm bagged a Rs 1,134.1-crore Chennai Metro Rail project. Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) received a letter of approval (LoA) on January 10 for the construction of an elevated viaduct (approximate length of 10 kilometers), nine elevated metro stations and a stabling viaduct, the company said in an exchange filing. "The accepted contract amount is Rs 1,134.1 crore," it added.Piramal Pharma | CMP: Rs 116.80 | The scrip was down almost 2 percent after the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) issued six observations for its Lexington facility. US FDA conducted a pre-approval and good manufacturing practices inspections of the Lexington facility from December 27 to January 10.Hindalco Industries | CMP: Rs 490.80 | The share price gained over 2 percent after the company's board gave its nod to raise Rs 700 crore through non‐convertible debentures (NCDs). "Pursuant to the above referred, please note that the Capital Raising Committee of the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on January 10, 2023, approved the issuance of non‐convertible debentures (NCD) on a private placement basis, for an amount not exceeding Rs 700 crore," the firm said in an exchange filing.Marksans Pharma | CMP: Rs 66.30 | The stock price jumped over 6 percent after the company announced that its board would consider and allot fully paid-up equity shares against convertible warrants to promoters and OrbiMed Asia.Gokaldas Exports | CMP: Rs 381.20 | The stock jumped 3 percent after ICICI Securities started coverage on the stock, saying the capex will diversify revenue sources and upgrade existing assets leading to a bigger market share. ICICI Securities has pegged the stock price at Rs 560 in 12 months, a potential upside of 76 percent from the last closing price.Greaves Cotton | CMP: Rs 142.35 | The scrip jumped over 7 percent after the engineering company on January 11 unveiled a range of two-wheeler and three-wheeler electric vehicles (EV) on the first day of the Auto Expo 2023, the flagship automobile event of the country.Tata Motors | CMP: Rs 417.20 | The stock price ended in the green on January 11. Tata Motors' subsidiary Tata Passenger Electric Mobility has completed the acquisition of Sanand property and the VM plant and machinery of Ford India. Both companies had executed a unit transfer agreement in August 2022 for the acquisition of the American carmaker's manufacturing plant at Sanand in Gujarat for Rs 725.7 crore.Monte Carlo Fashions | CMP: Rs 698.90 | The stock jumped over 4 percent after the company clocked 12 percent revenue growth during the quarter ended December 31. The woollen knitted apparel maker recorded revenue growth of 12 percent in Q3FY23 and 19 percent growth for the nine months period ended December FY23, compared to the year-ago period, driven by pent-up demand.Captain Pipes | CMP: Rs 548 | The scrip surged over 9 percent as the Board of Directors of the company will be meeting on January 27 to consider a proposal for sub-division of equity shares and issue of bonus shares to the shareholders.