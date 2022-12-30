Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on December 30

HPL Electric & Power | CMP: Rs 100.20 | The stock gained 5 percent after the company received a significant order, worth Rs 161.59 crore, for the supply of smart meters to serve a leading private DISCOM player. The company’s metering order book has now exceeded Rs 600 crore. Kalpataru Power | CMP: Rs 555.10 | The stock gained a percent after the company bagged new orders worth Rs 1,247 crore. The orders in India and overseas markets are in the electricity transmission and distribution (T&D) business, the company said in a regulatory filing. Marine Electricals | CMP: Rs 32.20 | The stock gained 3 percent after receiving orders worth Rs 14.07 crore. One order is from Larsen & Toubro for Rs 9.65 crore and the second is from Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers for Rs 4.4 crore, said the company in an exchange filing. Sanghi Industries | CMP: Rs 70.20 | Board of Directors of the company approved the allotment of 73.26 lakh equity shares of Rs 10 face value each at a price of Rs 68.25 per share aggregating to Rs 49.99 crore to Thinkfar Tradelink Private Limited (a promoter group entity). The stock gained 2 percent after the announcement. IDBI Bank | CMP: Rs 54.35 | The stock gained over a percent after signing an agreement to transfer IDBI Mutual Fund Business to LIC Mutual Fund. KFin Technologies | CMP: Rs 346 | The stock dropped 4.9 percent after Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte sold 10 lakh shares in the technology-driven financial services platform via open market transactions, at an average price of Rs 365.04 per share. Moneycontrol News READ MORE

On the last trading day of 2022, the Sensex dropped 293 points to close at 60,840. The Nifty fell 85.70 points to 18,105. As many as 2,139 shares advanced, 1,246 shares declined, and 132 shares were unchanged. Take a look at the top gainers and losers of the day.Craftsman Automation | CMP: Rs 3492.35 | Share price of Craftsman Automation, an auto ancillary manufacturer, spiked over 7 percent after it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 76 percent stake in DR Axion. The acquisition will lead to DR Axion - a manufacturer of aluminum cylinder heads - becoming a newly acquired subsidiary of the company.Lotus Chocolate Company | CMP: Rs 122.95 | Share price of Lotus Chocolate Company gained 5 percent on December 30 and hit the upper circuit after Reliance Retail announced that it will acquire a 51 percent majority stake in the company. Additionally, Reliance Retail will also make an open offer to buy up to 26 percent stake.Steel Strips Wheels | CMP: Rs 159 | The company said it has prepaid its term debt of Rs 81.26 crore in the current quarter. After this prepayment, the company's long-term debt has reduced to Rs 270.20 crore from Rs 374.39 crore. The stock closed 2.5 percent higher.Elin Electronics | CMP: Rs 227.65 | The stock declined 7 percent after making its D-Street debut. The stock opened at Rs 244 on the NSE, down 1.2 percent from its issue price of Rs 247. Meanwhile, experts have advised holding the stock for the long term given the immense potential in the electronics manufacturing services (EMS) industry going ahead.