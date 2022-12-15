Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on December 15

Sandip Das

Benchmark indices ended lower on December 15 with Nifty around 18,400. At close, the Sensex was down 878.88 points or 1.40% at 61,799.03, and the Nifty was down 245.40 points or 1.32% at 18,414.90.Zee Entertainment | CMP: Rs 258 | The scrip ended in the red after IDBI Bank filed an application against Zee Entertainment Enterprises claiming default of Rs 149,60,69,763. The bank’s purported claim arises under a Debt Service Reserve Agreement entered into by the bank and Zee for the financial facility availed by Siti Networks Limited.KPI Green Energy | CMP: Rs 921 | The stock ended in the green after the company won a new order for a 33-megawatt (MW) solar power plant under the ‘Captive Power Producer (CPP)’ segment of the company from one of the leading solar-panel manufacturing companies in India.Dhunseri Tea | CMP: Rs 243.40 | The scrip ended in the green on December 15. Dhunseri Tea & Industries entered into an MoU to sell 'KHAGORIJAN TEA ESTATE” for an amount of Rs 15 crore subject to adjustment of Current Assets and Current liabilities to M/s Sahdev Singh Kushwah, Sanwar Mal More and Nikhil Agarwalla, the company said in an exchange filing.Dilip Buildcon | CMP: Rs 234.10 | The share price added 2 percent after the firm executed a contract agreement through its RBL-DBL JV with Gujarat Metro Rail for Rs 1,061 crore for Surat Metro Rail Project Phase 1 (Pkg CS 5). The length of the project is 10.6 km and will take 26 months to complete.eClerx Services | CMP: Rs 1,379 | The scrip ended in the red on December 15. Buy Back Committee of the Board of Directors of eClerx Services at its meeting held on December 15, 2022, approved December 27, 2022, as the 'Record Date to determine the shareholders who would be eligible to participate in the Buy-Back. Additionally, it approved the final Buy Back price of Rs 1,750 per equity share and the aggregate amount of Buy Back is up to Rs 3,000 million.VRL Logistics | CMP: Rs 570.50 | The stock ended in the red after the promoter of VRL Logistics offloaded a 5.4 percent stake in the company for over Rs 273 crore through an open market transaction. According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Vijay Basavanneppa Sankeshwar sold 47.92 lakh scrips of the company, amounting to a 5.4 percent stake in the company.Kalpataru Power Transmission | CMP: Rs 551.25 | The share ended in the green after Kalpataru Power Transmission secured new orders/notification of awards of Rs 1,397 crore in India and overseas markets in the T&D business.Cineline India | CMP: Rs 111.70 | The scrip ended in the green on December 15. Cineline India opens its first flagship 7-screen multiplex at AMR Planet Mall in Hyderabad with a capacity of 1,535 seats. The 7-screen property is an innovative excellence equipped with 2K RGB+ Laser projectors. With this launch, MovieMax has now augmented its presence in Hyderabad with 7 screens and with a total of 49 operational screens across 15 properties in 8 cities in India, the company said.Max Healthcare Institute | CMP: Rs 433.10 | The share price ended in the green after the Board of Directors of Max Healthcare Institute at its meeting accorded approval for funding (in one or more tranches) of wholly-owned subsidiary i.e. Max Hospitals and Allied Services Limited (MHASL) (previously called as Radiant Life Care Mumbai Private Limited) by way of loan or deposit or investment in its securities etc. up to Rs 300 crore to partly finance the cost of Phase-1 expansion of bed capacity at Dr Balabhai Nanavati Hospital, a managed healthcare facility.Arfin India | CMP: Rs 26.85 | The stock surged 16 percent after Arfin India received a major export order from a steel plant in Saudi Arabia- Middle East for the supply of Aluminium Deox amounting to RS 350 crore (USD 39.97 million). The supply of the said order is to be completed in phases of four years.