Yearender 2022 | Ten expensive luxury home buyers of the year

In December 2022, Devvrat Developers bought five luxury apartments for Rs 113 crore in Mumbai’s Prabhadevi area. The name of the project is 25 South and the apartments are spread across a built-up area of 19,922 sq ft. (Representative Image)Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and his father Jugjeet Singh Bhavnani through O5O Media Works LLP bought a quadruplex flat in Bandra West in Mumbai for Rs 118.9 crore. (Image: Zapkey)Varun Jaipuria of Devyani International bought a bungalow in Delhi’s post Westend Green area for Rs 120 crore. Jaipuria, a whole-time director at Varun Beverages, one of the largest franchisees of PepsiCo in the world outside the US, had bought a sprawling 2.5-acre farmhouse, making it one of the biggest transactions in terms of value in Delhi. (Image: Devyani International)Aakash Chaudhry of Aakash Educational Services Limited bought a property worth Rs 137 crore in Delhi's Chanakyapuri area. Chaudhry bought the bungalow in Kautilya Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chankyapuri. The property is 1,293.47 sq m and was registered on August 1, 2022.Siddharth Jain, Director of INOX Leisure, bought a quadruplex flat in Worli, one of Mumbai’s upscale areas, for Rs 144 crore. The unit is an amalgamation of flats on the 42nd, 43rd, 44th and 46th floors in Raheja Legend on Dr Annie Besant Road.I G E (India) Pvt Ltd (Investment and Holding Company) bought an apartment worth Rs 151 crore in Oberoi 360 West in Worli area in 2022. The buyer bought the two flats located on the 58th and 59th floors in the project, situated on Annie Besant Road in Worli, from Oasis Realty, a subsidiary of Oberoi Realty. The agreement value of each apartment is Rs 75.50 crore and the area is 8,036 sq ft. (Representative Image)Madhav Prasad Agarwal of Sajjan India Limited, bought a luxury duplex for Rs 153 crore in Oberoi 360 West in Worli area. This is one of the most expensive apartment deals in 2022. (Image: Zapkey)Feat Properties Private Limited, a subsidiary of K Raheja Corp, bought a property worth Rs 182.7 crore in Juhu, Mumbai, on May 27, 2022. It purchased a 3,278-sq-m bungalow in Mumbai’s Juhu area from Bollywood director and producer BR Chopra’s family. The property was sold by his daughter-in-law Renu Ravi Chopra. (Representative Image)Ravi and Neel Raheja, promoters of K Raheja Group, bought properties in Juhu for Rs 265 crore. They purchased the freehold property in Santa Cruz from businessman Bharat Hari Singhania and brother Raghupati Singhania as well as other family members. The plot area of the property is 2,869.40 square metres (sq m) and the structure spreads across 737 sq m (carpet). The buyers paid a stamp duty of Rs 15.90 crore and the property was registered on 29 April, 2022. (Image: Zapkey)Agarwal Holdings Private Limited, a group entity of Macleods Pharmaceuticals, bought a 2-acre plot in Juhu for Rs 332.8 crore this year. Agarwal Holdings Private Limited also purchased a property in Juhu, Mumbai, for Rs 87.75 crore in the year 2021. This however, pales in comparison to the Rs 1,001-crore landmark transaction in 2021 where RK Damani (founder and CEO of DMart) bought an independent house in Malabar Hill. (Image: Zapkey)