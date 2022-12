These equity diversified schemes are chart toppers in 2022

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran

READ MORE

Actively managed equity diversified schemes ended 2022 as a mixed bag as one-fourth of them delivered negative returns. Equity schemes with higher allocation to large and midcap stocks delivered better returns than those that also had sizeable allocation to small-cap stocks. Large-cap and midcap stock universes gained momentum and rallied, while small-cap counterparts failed to enthuse market participants. For instance, the Nifty 50-TRI gained 7.5 percent and the Nifty Midcap 100-TRI clocked 6.8 percent year-to-date on December 19. But the Nifty Smallcap 100-TRI lost about 10 percent. Equity mutual funds too followed suit. Here are the top active equity schemes that delivered the highest returns YTD as on December 20 among the equity diversified categories. Only market capitalisation-based equity categories – large-cap, large and mid-cap, mid-cap, flexi-cap, multi-cap and small-cap categories – have been considered for the study. Note: past performance is not indicative of future results. Source: ACEMF.HDFC Flexi Cap FundYTD Return: 19.8%5-year return (CAGR): 12.1%Category: Flexi Cap FundLaunch Date: 01-01-1995Fund manager: Roshi JainQuant Mid Cap FundYTD Return: 19.2%5-year return (CAGR): 19.4%Category: Mid Cap FundLaunch Date: 26-02-2001Fund managers: Ankit Pande, Vasav Sahgal and Sanjeev SharmaNippon India Multi Cap FundYTD Return: 16.2%5-year return (CAGR): 11.4%Category: Multi Cap FundLaunch Date: 28-03-2005Fund managers: Sailesh Raj Bhan, Ashutosh Bhargava and Kinjal DesaiQuant Large & Mid Cap FundYTD Return: 15%5-year return (CAGR): 13.6%Category: Large & Mid CapLaunch Date: 11-12-2006Fund managers: Ankit Pande, Vasav Sahgal and Sanjeev SharmaHDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities FundYTD Return: 14%5-year return (CAGR): 11.5%Category: Mid Cap FundLaunch Date: 25-06-2007Fund manager: Chirag SetalvadMotilal Oswal Midcap FundYTD Return: 13.9%5-year return (CAGR): 12.9%Category: Mid Cap FundLaunch Date: 24-02-2014Fund managers: Niket Shah and Rakesh ShettyTata Large & Mid Cap FundYTD Return: 13.4%5-year return (CAGR): 12.6%Category: Large & Mid CapLaunch Date: 25-02-1993Fund managers: Chandraprakash Padiyar and Meeta ShettyNippon India Large Cap FundYTD Return: 13.1%5-year return (CAGR): 10.8%Category: Large Cap FundLaunch Date: 08-08-2007Fund managers: Sailesh Raj Bhan and Ashutosh BhargavaQuant Active FundYTD Return: 13.1%5-year return (CAGR): 20.3%Category: Multi Cap FundLaunch Date: 20-03-2001Fund managers: Ankit Pande, Vasav Sahgal and Sanjeev SharmaQuant Flexi Cap FundYTD Return: 13%5-year return (CAGR): 17.7%Category: Flexi Cap FundLaunch Date: 23-09-2008Fund managers: Ankit Pande, Sandeep Tandon and Sanjeev SharmaICICI Pru Large & Mid Cap FundYTD Return: 13%5-year return (CAGR): 12.1%Category: Large & Mid CapLaunch Date: 09-07-1998Fund manager: Ihab DalwaiHDFC Top 100 FundYTD Return: 12.1%5-year return (CAGR): 10.4%Category: Large Cap FundLaunch Date: 03-09-1996Fund manager: Rahul Baijal