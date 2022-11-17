Here are the top PMS strategies that delivered up to 23% annualised returns in 10 years

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran

Equity, as an investment asset class, has not disappointed investors who stay invested for the long term. Portfolio management services (PMS) strategies too have rewarded long-term investors handsomely. Here, we list the top PMS strategies in terms of their returns over the last 10 years, as per data from PMSBazaar.com. Most in the list have held major allocation to mid- and small-cap stocks. Returns displayed here are as per the Securities and Exchange Board of India-defined time-weighted rate of return (TWRR) method. Returns and portfolio values are as of October 31, 2022. The cash component is not mentioned in the break-up below to round it off to 100%. Source: PMSBazaar.Care PMS - Growth Plus ValueCategory: Small & MidcapInception date: July, 19, 2011Large, mid- and small-cap stocks breakup (%): 16:1:76Investment attributes: This strategy follows a bottom-up approach to identify companies with growth potential, strong financials and good management with attractive valuations. It is agnostic to sectors and market capSatco - Growth & MomentumCategory: Multi-capInception date: January 1, 2012Large-, mid- and small-cap stocks breakup (%): 25:38:27Investment attributes: It holds a concentrated portfolio of a maximum of 25 stocks across market capitalisation. It is low on churning ratioAccuracap – PicopowerCategory: Small & MidcapInception date: October 10, 2011Large-, mid- and small-cap stocks breakup (%): 0:23:62Investment attributes: It is a small-cap-oriented plan that selects stocks using artificial intelligence. It avoids public sector and initial public offering stocks and follows a buy-and-hold strategy, and rebalances the portfolio once a yearBellwether Capital - Long Term GrowthCategory: Multi-capInception date: April 23, 2004Large-, mid- and small-cap stocks breakup (%): UndisclosedInvestment attributes: It holds a concentrated portfolio of 12-15 stocksGirik Capital - Multicap Growth EquityCategory: Multi-capInception date: December 3, 2009Large-, mid- and small-cap stocks breakup (%): 56:14:22Investment attributes: It aims to identify “early leaders or winners” much ahead of their largest earnings growth curveBonanza – GrowthCategory: Large & mid-capInception date: April 6, 2010Large-, mid- and small-cap stocks breakup (%): 50:20:6Investment attributes: It chooses stocks with excellent growth records but is currently on a high growth and momentum trajectoryAditya Birla Sun Life AMC PMS – SSPCategory: Small & MidcapInception date: October 6, 2009Large-, mid- and small-cap stocks breakup (%): 12:44:38Investment attributes: The objective of SSP is to create long-term wealth creation in focused sectors where 80 percent of the portfolio is invested in 4 to 6 sectors with effective screener to identify future winnersSundaram Alternates – VoyagerCategory: Multi-capInception date: October 11, 011Large-, mid- and small-cap stocks breakup (%): 45:22:21Investment attributes: It follows a CORE and satellite portfolio approachRight Horizons - Minerva India Under-ServedCategory: Small-capInception date: April 8, 2011Large-, mid- and small-cap stocks breakup (%): UndisclosedInvestment attributes: It comprises a portfolio of 10-20 companies identified from the small- and micro-cap spaceNarnolia - Multicap StrategyCategory: Multi-capInception date: March 27, 2012Large-, mid- and small-cap stocks breakup (%): 75:12:12Investment attributes: It uses a proprietary model to identify stocks considering fundamental and quantitative multiple years’ dataCentrum PMS – MultibaggerCategory: Mid-capInception date: March 5, 2012Large-, mid- and small-cap stocks breakup (%): 19:35:41Investment attributes: It looks for stocks that are poised for a turnaround due to factors like a change in management, demand-supply scenario, improved business environment and favorable government policies, among othersReliance Wealth Management - Alpha GrowthCategory: Multi-capInception date: January 22, 2008Large-, mid- and small-cap stocks breakup (%): 43:18:31Investment attributes: It has managed with a well-balanced portfolio containing stocks across market capitalisation