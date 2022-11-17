Here are the top PMS strategies that delivered up to 23% annualised returns in 10 years

Category: Small & Midcap
Inception date: July, 19, 2011
Large, mid- and small-cap stocks breakup (%): 16:1:76
Investment attributes: This strategy follows a bottom-up approach to identify companies with growth potential, strong financials and good management with attractive valuations. It is agnostic to sectors and market cap
Category: Multi-cap
Inception date: January 1, 2012
Large-, mid- and small-cap stocks breakup (%): 25:38:27
Investment attributes: It holds a concentrated portfolio of a maximum of 25 stocks across market capitalisation. It is low on churning ratio
Category: Small & Midcap
Inception date: October 10, 2011
Large-, mid- and small-cap stocks breakup (%): 0:23:62
Investment attributes: It is a small-cap-oriented plan that selects stocks using artificial intelligence. It avoids public sector and initial public offering stocks and follows a buy-and-hold strategy, and rebalances the portfolio once a year
Category: Multi-cap
Inception date: April 23, 2004
Large-, mid- and small-cap stocks breakup (%): Undisclosed
Investment attributes: It holds a concentrated portfolio of 12-15 stocks
Category: Multi-cap
Inception date: December 3, 2009
Large-, mid- and small-cap stocks breakup (%): 56:14:22
Investment attributes: It aims to identify “early leaders or winners” much ahead of their largest earnings growth curve
Category: Large & mid-cap
Inception date: April 6, 2010
Large-, mid- and small-cap stocks breakup (%): 50:20:6
Investment attributes: It chooses stocks with excellent growth records but is currently on a high growth and momentum trajectory
Category: Small & Midcap
Inception date: October 6, 2009
Large-, mid- and small-cap stocks breakup (%): 12:44:38
Investment attributes: The objective of SSP is to create long-term wealth creation in focused sectors where 80 percent of the portfolio is invested in 4 to 6 sectors with effective screener to identify future winners
Category: Multi-cap
Inception date: October 11, 011
Large-, mid- and small-cap stocks breakup (%): 45:22:21
Investment attributes: It follows a CORE and satellite portfolio approach
Category: Small-cap
Inception date: April 8, 2011
Large-, mid- and small-cap stocks breakup (%): Undisclosed
Investment attributes: It comprises a portfolio of 10-20 companies identified from the small- and micro-cap space
Category: Multi-cap
Inception date: March 27, 2012
Large-, mid- and small-cap stocks breakup (%): 75:12:12
Investment attributes: It uses a proprietary model to identify stocks considering fundamental and quantitative multiple years’ data
Category: Mid-cap
Inception date: March 5, 2012
Large-, mid- and small-cap stocks breakup (%): 19:35:41
Investment attributes: It looks for stocks that are poised for a turnaround due to factors like a change in management, demand-supply scenario, improved business environment and favorable government policies, among others
Category: Multi-cap
Inception date: January 22, 2008
Large-, mid- and small-cap stocks breakup (%): 43:18:31
Investment attributes: It has managed with a well-balanced portfolio containing stocks across market capitalisation