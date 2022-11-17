 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPhotosBusinessPersonal Finance

Here are the top PMS strategies that delivered up to 23% annualised returns in 10 years

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
Nov 17, 2022 / 07:29 AM IST

Most have held major allocation to mid- and small-cap stocks and followed a concentrated investment approach

Equity, as an investment asset class, has not disappointed investors who stay invested for the long term. Portfolio management services (PMS) strategies too have rewarded long-term investors handsomely. Here, we list the top PMS strategies in terms of their returns over the last 10 years, as per data from PMSBazaar.com. Most in the list have held major allocation to mid- and small-cap stocks. Returns displayed here are as per the Securities and Exchange Board of India-defined time-weighted rate of return (TWRR) method. Returns and portfolio values are as of October 31, 2022. The cash component is not mentioned in the break-up below to round it off to 100%. Source: PMSBazaar. Care PMS - Growth Plus Value
Category: Small & Midcap
Inception date: July, 19, 2011
Large, mid- and small-cap stocks breakup (%): 16:1:76
Investment attributes: This strategy follows a bottom-up approach to identify companies with growth potential, strong financials and good management with attractive valuations. It is agnostic to sectors and market cap Satco - Growth & Momentum
Category: Multi-cap
Inception date: January 1, 2012
Large-, mid- and small-cap stocks breakup (%): 25:38:27
Investment attributes: It holds a concentrated portfolio of a maximum of 25 stocks across market capitalisation. It is low on churning ratio Accuracap – Picopower
Category: Small & Midcap
Inception date: October 10, 2011
Large-, mid- and small-cap stocks breakup (%): 0:23:62
Investment attributes: It is a small-cap-oriented plan that selects stocks using artificial intelligence. It avoids public sector and initial public offering stocks and follows a buy-and-hold strategy, and rebalances the portfolio once a year
Bellwether Capital - Long Term Growth
Category: Multi-cap
Inception date: April 23, 2004
Large-, mid- and small-cap stocks breakup (%): Undisclosed
Investment attributes: It holds a concentrated portfolio of 12-15 stocks Girik Capital - Multicap Growth Equity
Category: Multi-cap
Inception date: December 3, 2009
Large-, mid- and small-cap stocks breakup (%): 56:14:22
Investment attributes: It aims to identify “early leaders or winners” much ahead of their largest earnings growth curve Bonanza – Growth
Category: Large & mid-cap
Inception date: April 6, 2010
Large-, mid- and small-cap stocks breakup (%): 50:20:6
Investment attributes: It chooses stocks with excellent growth records but is currently on a high growth and momentum trajectory Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC PMS – SSP
Category: Small & Midcap
Inception date: October 6, 2009
Large-, mid- and small-cap stocks breakup (%): 12:44:38
Investment attributes: The objective of SSP is to create long-term wealth creation in focused sectors where 80 percent of the portfolio is invested in 4 to 6 sectors with effective screener to identify future winners
Sundaram Alternates – Voyager
Category: Multi-cap
Inception date: October 11, 011
Large-, mid- and small-cap stocks breakup (%): 45:22:21
Investment attributes: It follows a CORE and satellite portfolio approach Right Horizons - Minerva India Under-Served
Category: Small-cap
Inception date: April 8, 2011
Large-, mid- and small-cap stocks breakup (%): Undisclosed
Investment attributes: It comprises a portfolio of 10-20 companies identified from the small- and micro-cap space Narnolia - Multicap Strategy
Category: Multi-cap
Inception date: March 27, 2012
Large-, mid- and small-cap stocks breakup (%): 75:12:12
Investment attributes: It uses a proprietary model to identify stocks considering fundamental and quantitative multiple years’ data Centrum PMS – Multibagger
Category: Mid-cap
Inception date: March 5, 2012
Large-, mid- and small-cap stocks breakup (%): 19:35:41
Investment attributes: It looks for stocks that are poised for a turnaround due to factors like a change in management, demand-supply scenario, improved business environment and favorable government policies, among others Reliance Wealth Management - Alpha Growth
Category: Multi-cap
Inception date: January 22, 2008
Large-, mid- and small-cap stocks breakup (%): 43:18:31
Investment attributes: It has managed with a well-balanced portfolio containing stocks across market capitalisation