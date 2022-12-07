Caution ahead of market at new highs? Check out these large-caps PMS managers love

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran

READ MORE

Despite volatility, Indian equity markets are scaling new highs by the day thanks to the positive global cues and strong domestic investor flows. However, not all stocks, especially small and mid-cap stocks are participating in the rally. That makes investors worry about their portfolios. In such times, quality largecap stocks tend to provide comfort and contain the downside if the markets turn volatile. Here are the top 10 favorite Nifty 50 stocks held by the fund managers of the Portfolio Management Services (PMS). Portfolio data as of October 2022. Source: PMS Bazaar.ICICI BankNo. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 121A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: Trivantage - Focused Corp Lenders, Emkay Investments - Capital Builder and Motilal Oswal - NTDOPHDFC BankNo. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 80A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: Trivantage - Focused Corp Lenders, Marcellus - Kings of Capital and Guardian - MulticapState Bank of IndiaNo. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 76A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: Trivantage - Focused Corp Lenders, Turtle Wealth - 212 ° Wealth Mantra and Axis Securities - ContraInfosysNo. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 72A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: MRG Capital - Wealth Protector, Ace Pro - Large Cap and Concept Investwell - LegendLarsen & ToubroNo. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 57A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: Turtle Wealth - 212 ° Wealth Mantra, Concept Investwell – Dynamic and Upside AI - Top 250Reliance IndustriesNo. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 56A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: Kunvarji Finstock – MMM, KRChoksey - Alpha Invest and Centrum PMS - Build To LastBajaj FinanceNo. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 56A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: Lakewater Advisors - Lake Water, ASK – FOP and Marcellus - Kings of CapitalAxis BankNo. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 52A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: Trivantage - Focused Corp Lenders, Chanakya Capital - Chanakya PMS and Kotak - Fintech FundTitan CompanyNo. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 50A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: MRG Capital - Wealth Protector, Emkay Investments - Emkay's 12 and Marcellus - Consistent CompoundersBharti AirtelNo. of PMS strategies that hold the stock: 47A sample of PMS strategies that hold the stock: MRG Capital - Wealth Maximizer, ICICI Prudential - Large Cap portfolio and Axis Securities - Growth