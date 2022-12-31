Market snaps three-week losing streak; pharma sector bucks trend

Rakesh Patil

Indian equity market snapped three-week losing streak and rose more than 1 percent during the week (last week of 2022) ended December 30, amid volatility, monthly Future and Option expiry and relaxation of covid restrictions by China.For the week, BSE Sensex added 995.45 points or 1.66 percent to close at 60,840.74, while Nifty50 advanced 298.5 points or 1.67 percent to settle at 18,105.3 levels. However, in the month of December both the benchmarks have shed 3.5 percent each.The BSE Small-cap index added 6 percent with GRM Overseas, Lancer Containers Lines, National Fertilizers, Ashapura Minechem, V2 Retail, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers, GIC Housing Finance and Poonawalla Fincorp adding 25-41 percent. However, Morepen Laboratories, Nectar Lifesciences, IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, Syncom Formulations, Nureca, KBC Global and eClerx Services dropped 6-11 percent.BSE Mid-cap Index rose 3.6 percent led by gains in Indian Overseas Bank, Union Bank of India, New India Assurance Company, Rajesh Exports, Canara Bank, Adani Power, Bank Of India, JSW Energy, Federal Bank, IDBI Bank and IDFC First Bank.The BSE Large-cap Index gained 2.2 percent with Adani Wilmar, Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission, Punjab National Bank, One 97 Communications (Paytm), Zomato, Tata Steel and Hindalco Industries rising between 10-23 percent.Among BSE Sensex stocks, State Bank of India added the most in terms of marketcap followed by Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Tata Steel. On the other hand, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India and Bharti Airtel lost most of their marketcap. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)Among sectoral indices on the NSE, Nifty PSU index recovered previous week's losses and rose 11 percent, while Nifty Metal index added 8 percent and Nifty Realty and Oil & Gas indices gained 5 percent each. However, Nifty Healthcare index shed nearly 2 percent.Indian rupee gained against the dollar in the last week. The domestic currency was up 13 paise to close at 82.73 per dollar on December 30 against its December 23 closing of 82.86.Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 5,761.56 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 5,062.45 crore. However, in the month of December FIIs sold equities worth Rs 14,231.09 crore and DIIs bought equities worth Rs 24,159.13 crore.