In Pics | Air India's mega deal of 470 aircraft with Airbus, Boeing: 10 things to know

Moneycontrol News

Tata Group-led carrier Air India signed has mega agreements with Airbus SE to supply about 250 new planes and with American aerospace major Boeing for 220 aircrafts. After decades of mismanagement, the airline prepares to revamp itself under the Tata Group with a fuel-efficient fleet. (Representative images)Air India will get 250 Airbus planes -- 210 single-aisle A320neos and 40 widebody A350s, worth more than $50 billion at list prices. With Boeing, the order has been placed for 190 Boeing MAX aircraft, 20 Dreamliners (787-9) and 10 777-9 planes (Representative image: AFP)This could be the single largest order by any airline as Air India prepares to revamp itself under the Tata Group with a fuel-efficient fleet. (Representative image: Airbus)"Air India is not just another airline. It is a national project, it holds the hopes and aspirations of millions of Indians," Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairperson of the Tata Group said in an online press conference. "The order for 250 planes (from Airbus) is the first step in not only expanding Air India's capacity but also in the journey to manufacturing commercial aircraft in India," Chandrasekaran added.By 2025, Air India is looking to add over 90 planes to its fleet, including 56 planes that are part of the mega aircraft orders signed with Airbus and Boeing. Air India’s deal with Airbus, Boeing may swell to 840 jets as in addition to the record order for 470 planes from Airbus SE and Boeing, as the carrier has options to buy another 370 jets. (Representative Image)With this, Air India could almost double what already stands to be one of the biggest aircraft order in commercial aviation history as it tries to challenge local rivals and international giants like Emirates and Qatar Airways. (Representative Image: Reuters)Air India signed long-term engine maintenance deals with CFM International SA, Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc and GE Aerospace Inc. (Representative Image)Tata Air Systems Limited (TASL) and Airbus Defence and Space are aiming to complete a new factory in India to produce Airbus C295 Persuader transport aircraft by 2024. (Representative Image: Tata)The airline completed one year under the Tata Group on January 27. The Tata Group had acquired a 100 percent stake in Air India and Air India Express under a government-led strategic divestment programme.The Tata Sons Chairman said that the Tata Group is committed to building a world-class airline, known for safety, on-time performance, Indian hospitality, having a modern fleet, and offering a wholesome experience to every passenger. He added that Air India will use the widebody aircraft it is acquiring from Airbus to fly ultra-long-haul flights from India to across the globe.