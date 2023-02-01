In photos: What 5 industry experts have to say on Budget 2023

1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5

Moneycontrol News

Read More

Radhika Gupta, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, says that the thrust of tourism in the Budget is great. "I am most happy to see the thrust on tourism in the budget. India has huge untapped potential as a destination and tourism can make a significant contribution to GDP, in addition to its soft power. Looking forward to seeing and supporting action on the grounds," she tweeted.Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak Mahindra, said the tax exemption going away is a clear negative for the insurance sector, and there will be impact on the business, which is reflected into the prices.Colonel Sanjeev Govila, CEO of Hum Fauji Initiatives, said that the new tax regime has been made better, slowly making exemptions of the old tax regime redundant.Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises, said that it was an intelligent budget that focuses on key areas of infrastructure, employment and consumption led demand while keeping fiscal deficit on track. "Builds on strengths of manufacturing, digital talent and the middle class," he tweeted.Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said this is a Budget that will drive the consumption story in India. He adds that the real highlight of the Budget was going digital across the economy.