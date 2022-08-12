Zomato needs more than rebranding to be eternally successful

The big question about Zomato’s plan to rebrand itself Eternal for internal purposes is why now? The idea seems to be to have a parent entity with its multiple businesses as part of it. So the startup which started life as Foodiebag, became Zomato two years later, will now be Eternal internally and Zomato, Blinkit, Hyperpure externally. Nothing wrong with that. Last year Facebook gave itself a new name, Meta, while Google became part of the newly-minted Alphabet in 2015. The...