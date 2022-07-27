Zomato exit shows lock-in shares a double-edged sword for IPO investors 

When valuation guru Aswath Damodaran valued Zomato at Rs 41 per share, he was ridiculed by many analysts in India, especially when the stock opened at a substantial premium to the offer price of Rs 76 and went on to touch a high of Rs 169. Since then, the Zomato stock has been plummeting and now trades at Rs 41.6 a share, losing nearly three-fourths of its value. On Tuesday, Zomato slipped 12.61 percent and touched a low of Rs 41.2, a new all-time...