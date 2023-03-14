 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Your next Porsche will be *really* expensive

Chris Bryant
Mar 14, 2023 / 05:11 PM IST

To build on its €100 billion valuation, Porsche needs to show its pricing power isn’t tapped out

Porsche has been fairly restrained in pushing pricing compared to some rivals. (File image)

I’ve bad news for those yearning to splash their bonus on a new Porsche 911 sportscar. If you order one today, it probably won’t be delivered for more than a year because the German company’s order books are overflowing.

With demand this strong, it’s no wonder Porsche is confident of being able to enact “significant” price increases this summer, according to its annual results presentation on Monday, which was the first since its blockbuster IPO in September.

It’s the latest evidence of premium automakers having far more pricing power than investors realized, and there’s little sign that rising rates or recession worries are about to puncture the profit party.

Like rivals, Porsche has prioritised production of its most expensive vehicles since the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine roiled supply chains. Its affluent customers have had to dig deeper to purchase a vehicle: Average revenue per car sold has increased about one-fifth since 2019 to €112,000 ($120,000),