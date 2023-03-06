 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Your local solar panel plant may be holding back net zero

David Fickling
Mar 06, 2023 / 03:37 PM IST

A new wave of protectionism is sweeping the sector under the guise of a push for more local manufacturing

How do you ban a technology without outlawing it? One way  is to throw up obscure regulations that make it all but impossible for developers to go ahead. That’s what happened in the UK in 2015, when a little-noticed tweak to planning laws brought a booming onshore wind sector to a juddering halt by making it easier for local objectors to stop development.

Something similar is happening with trade law. A growing range of mandates and incentives — introduced with the admirable-sounding intention of building up local clean power industries — are throwing sand in the gears of the supply chains needed to build energy systems fit for the 21st century.

So-called local content requirements or LCRs can be found in everything from Indonesian solar power plants to US wind farms and electric cars. They appear to be proliferating. The number of countries where they’re in force doubled to 24 over the decade through 2021, according to Megan Hogan, an analyst at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

 