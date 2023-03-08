 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Young Indian women are being let down in labour market. What governments must do

Mridusmita Bordoloi
Mar 08, 2023 / 08:20 AM IST

Create more formal sector jobs in labour-intensive industries, improve skills for women with secondary and primary school level education, and bolster social sector spending that creates frontline and community mobilisation work in nutrition, education and health

Majority of women youth with education levels of secondary and below, can be incentivised to enter such social sector work with appropriate training (Image credit: UN)

The challenge regarding women’s employment in India is two-fold. On one hand, the labour force participation rate (LFPR), referring to share of population that is either employed or actively looking for employment opportunities, among women, is much lower compared to many other countries in the world. Considering the demographic advantage that India has been bestowed with, this is a sorry state of affairs that young women have been struggling to enter the workforce, and thereby unable to contribute to both economic growth and development, as well as to attain their own economic empowerment.

Struggle To Find Work

According to the latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), in 2021-22, 22 percent of young women (15 to 29 years age-group) in rural areas and 20 percent in urban areas were part of the labour force, while the corresponding figures for male youth were 62 percent and 59 percent, respectively (see Figure).