HomeNewsOpinion

You just can't miss the pent-up demand for bank credit

Manas Chakravarty   •

Growth in non-food bank credit outstanding this fiscal year is not only higher than in pre-pandemic times, but the highest in at least the last ten years

Agricultural credit outstanding growth this fiscal year has been the highest since 2015-16, credit to industry the highest since 2013-14
Bank credit growth has come roaring back. And it isn’t just year-on-year growth, feeding off a low base. The accompanying chart shows the growth in bank credit outstanding in the fiscal year till end-July from 2018 to 2022. The chart shows that growth in non-food bank credit outstanding this fiscal year is not only higher than in pre-pandemic times, but the highest in at least the last ten years. As the chart shows, the first few months of the fiscal...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers