Xi Jinping’s Saudi visit takes aim at US influence in the Middle East

Saibal Dasgupta   •

China is wooing the countries in the Middle East in the hope of leading an anti-US power bloc and also obtaining their support in case there is a war in Taiwan. India needs to worry if Chinese President Xi Jinping manages to attract Arab investments in China Pakistan Economic Corridor 

Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and US President Joe Biden.
Highlights Chinese surveillance technology helping Iranian police tackle Iranian women fighting for the end of ‘hijab’ Chinese President Xi Jinping to seek Saudi Prince Salman’s support on international issues Xi to woo Arab leaders of 14 countries during conferences in Riyadh Xi also aims to obtain diplomatic support in case China attacks Taiwan India should worry if Xi tries to attract Arab investment in China Pakistan Economic Corridor Unknown to the thousands of Iranian women fighting against the practice of hijab was the quiet support...

