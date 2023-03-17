 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Xi Jinping’s turn as peacemaker will greatly raise China’s standing, but could intensify global geopolitical tensions

Gulshan Sachdeva
Mar 17, 2023 / 08:39 AM IST

After brokering a deal in the Middle-East, Beijing is likely to push further its Ukraine peace plan during President Xi Jinping’s expected Moscow visit. If he is successful, it will be another blow for US attempts to contain Chinese influence

Chinese President Xi Jinping. (File image)

Many reports indicate that the Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to visit Russia for a meeting with his counterpart Vladimir Putin in the coming days. He is also likely to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In the current volatile geopolitical environment, the significance of the visit cannot be underestimated.

Apart from demonstration of “no limits” partnership between two major geopolitical powers, the visit will be watched in the context of the continuing Ukrainian war. While intense fighting for the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut continues, there are no signs of any serious western diplomatic activity to end the conflict. In fact, the US and its allies are helping Ukraine prepare for a major offensive against Russia in late spring.

China's Peace Moves

In the meanwhile, China has brokered a deal between Saudi Arabia and Iran. The crisis in Ukraine is far more serious. Still, riding on its success in the Middle-East, Beijing may at least try to present itself as a force for peace during Xi’s Moscow visit.