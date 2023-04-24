 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
World's richest man Bernard Arnault has some giant competition

Chris Bryant
Apr 24, 2023 / 06:20 PM IST

A group of corporate behemoths confounds the Old Continent’s doomsayers

LVMH’s first-quarter sales increased 17% thanks to rebounding Chinese demand, while cosmetics maker L’Oréal SA last week reported a 13% like-for-like jump in first quarter sales. (Source: Bloomberg)

Whisper it quietly but European stocks are exciting again: A cohort of fast-growing, highly profitable and very valuable luxury, pharmaceutical and machinery groups are providing the old continent’s answer to US tech giants.

Bernard Arnault, whose control of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE has made him the world’s richest man, permitted himself a small boast last month.

After bagging €21 billion ($23 billion) of operating profit in 2022, LVMH’s market capitalization recently surpassed €400 billion, “which no other European company had ever come close to reaching before,” the company’s patriarch wrote to shareholders.

Others aren’t all that far behind: The value of Danish drug company Novo Nordisk A/S has swelled to almost €350 billion, while Dutch semiconductor-equipment firm ASML NV is worth €230 billion. Ten European companies now have a market cap in excess of $200 billion — thus clearing the threshold to qualify as a “megacap.” That’s up from just three a decade ago.