As Nifty soars, has market 'adequately' considered all risk factors?

Vijay Kumar Gaba
Nov 30, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST

Largely the equity market returns have been reasonable, considering the challenging environment.

The benchmark indices in India are now trading at their highest ever levels. In fact, in the past one year, India (+9.6%) has been one of the best performing equity markets in the world, in line with the emerging market peers like Brazil (+8%), Russia (+9%), and Indonesia (+7.5%) among others. Only a few emerging markets like Venezuela (+107%), Argentina (108%), and Egypt (+15%) have done much better.

For many Indian investors these statistics could be meaningless. To some it may actually be annoying as the performance of their individual portfolio may not be reflecting the benchmark performance. Regardless, largely the equity market returns have been reasonable, considering the challenging environment. It is therefore a moment to celebrate.

Once the celebrations are over, it would be appropriate to ask ourselves “whether at ~18700, Nifty is adequately taking into account all the factors that may impact the corporate performance, risk appetite, liquidity and financial stability in 2023?” In particular, I would like to assess the risk-reward equation of my portfolio especially in the light of the following factors, for example:

Stress on discretionary spending

In the recent months several companies have rationalized (or announced the plans) their workforce. A significant number of highly paid workers are facing prospects of job loss. Anecdotal evidence suggests that the uncertainty created by a 2% workforce rationalization could temporarily impact the discretionary consumption plans of at least another 48% employees who retain their jobs.

Reportedly, IT hiring from the top colleges in India are likely to witness a 50% fall in 2023 (see here). We might see similar trends in other sectors also as most management have guided for a moderate growth in next few quarters.