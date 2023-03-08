HomeNewsOpinion

With new CEO, TechM should aim at consistent business performance

R. Sree Ram   •

Business mix improved under CP Gurnani. But the company was unable to match industry-leading growth rates

CP Gurnani, CEO and MD, Tech Mahindra
Highlights The reduction in share of telecom revenues helped the company de-risk to some extent Gurnani induced business momentum into the enterprise business vertical and order inflows improved in recent years However, TechM remains the least valued stock among the frontline IT companies TechM’s financial performance lags industry leaders. Profit margins are significantly lower than peers  Tech Mahindra’s (TechM) latest investor meet received unusual attention from investors and analysts. Apart from the long-term strategy, TechM did not reveal anything new that will significantly alter...

