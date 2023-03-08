With new CEO, TechM should aim at consistent business performance

Highlights The reduction in share of telecom revenues helped the company de-risk to some extent Gurnani induced business momentum into the enterprise business vertical and order inflows improved in recent years However, TechM remains the least valued stock among the frontline IT companies TechM’s financial performance lags industry leaders. Profit margins are significantly lower than peers Tech Mahindra’s (TechM) latest investor meet received unusual attention from investors and analysts. Apart from the long-term strategy, TechM did not reveal anything new that will significantly alter...