With inflation disappointing, what’s the outlook for the economy and markets?

Ananya Roy   •

The persistence of high inflation and rate hikes by central banks will exacerbate already weak growth 

Representative Image: Reuters
Inflation continues to be well above the RBI’s target Private capex too is sluggish Exports will be sluggish Consumption demand alone is not enough The Indian economy is relatively better placed and that has attracted capital inflows But if the Fed goes too aggressive with its rate hikes, then it is only a matter of time before the Indian markets too are affected CPI inflation in India came in at 7% for August, up from 6.7% last month. CPI has picked up steam even...

