HomeNewsOpinion

With central bankers rushing to purchase gold, should retail buyers follow?

Shishir Asthana   •

Central banks’ buying has been the second highest on record and was the main reason behind gold posting a positive return in 2022

Gold, gold prices
Highlights   Central banks’ gold buying has been the second on record Central bank’s purchases in 2022 helped lift annual gold demand to an 11-year high Since the financial meltdown central banks have bought gold every year Gold buying by central banks is largely to diversify the forex basket Gold discount in India is the highest level in 10 months as record-high prices hit domestic sales, indicating low demand High volatility and uncertainty is likely to keep gold demand high   For students of financial markets, 2022 will...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers