Winning the NIM game in FY24 will be tougher for banks

The earnings season is around the corner. Banks are expected to put up another quarter of strong numbers on the back of loan growth and healthy asset quality. The focus, however, will be on net interest margins and management outlook on net interest margins (NIMs) as well as deposits’ mobilisation. Provisional numbers released by some banks show that credit growth has held in good stead with most lenders reporting double-digit numbers. Deposit growth, on the other hand, continues to lag...