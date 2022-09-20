HomeNewsOpinion

Will the US Fed tip the world into a recession?

Manas Chakravarty   •

The worry in the markets is that the Fed is misreading the situation and tightening at a time when growth is slowing and inflation has peaked. The hope is that the Fed will pivot sometime next year 

The chorus of voices saying the Fed is making a mistake has been growing The worry is that the Fed's actions may lead to a global recession The World Bank has warned that a recession may be ahead of us Growth is slowing and inflation is likely to come down The markets hope the Fed will start loosening policy next year But the more the markets rally, the more financial conditions become loose

