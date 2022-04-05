HomeNewsOpinion

Will the merger of the HDFC twins make indices more volatile? 

Shishir Asthana   •

According to norms laid down by the market regulator SEBI, a single stock exposure is capped at 10 percent, but HDFC Bank post-merger will have a weight of around 14 percent 

  Is the euphoria in the largest financial sector merger over? After the sharp move in the first hour of trading post the merger announcement of HDFC Bank and HDFC, both the stocks consolidated for the rest of the day. There are two main reasons for this, and both have to do with the fact that the joint entity is too big to handle. The combined entity has a market capitalisation of Rs 12.5 lakh crore, giving it a weightage of around 14...

