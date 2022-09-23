HomeNewsOpinion

Will the chips fall into place for Vedanta?

Ananya Roy   •

The semiconductor project will be undertaken by Volcan Investments – the holding company of Vedanta, rather than by Vedanta itself. However, the benefits of vertical integration will eventually trickle down to Vedanta

Anil Agarwal (extreme right), Chairman, Vedanta, at the MoU signing ceremony between Vedanta Limited and Government of Gujarat to set up a semiconductor plant in Ahmedabad district. (File image)
Highlights The Vedanta stock has moved in tandem with the metals sector  Vedanta has been in the news recently for its semiconductor foray The government has formulated an attractive PLI scheme for semiconductors Diversification of semiconductor production away from Taiwan makes India a destination for setting up the project The semiconductor project will be undertaken by Volcan Investments – the holding company of Vedanta--rather than by Vedanta itself But the benefits of vertical integration will eventually trickle down to Vedanta Vedanta has been on a rollercoaster...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers