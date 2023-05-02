Moneycontrol
Will the bidding calendar help reach the renewable energy goal?

Abhijit Kumar Dutta   •

Predictable RE tendering schedule is supportive, but policy flexibility is the key to meeting the clean power target

Highlights Government comes out with a bidding calendar for Renewable Energy (RE) The plan is to add 50 GW of RE annually Government has missed the RE capacity addition goal for 2022 Targets do not seem to factor in practical problems A push for self-reliance is slowing RE progress The tougher global environment has driven up finance costs and triggered supply-chain issues Policy enablers can help to hasten RE capacity addition   Renewable energy in India is relentlessly running after targets. In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s...

