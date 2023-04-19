Will stubborn lead prices play spoilsport for battery makers?

Highlights Lead acid batteries set for strong revenue traction Auto OEM, replacement markets see robust demand for batteries Industrials and infrastructure off take improving But lead prices stay elevated due to demand-supply mismatch Impact on profit margins over next couple of quarters Lead acid battery manufacturers have had a good sales run in the March quarter given the all-round improvement across business verticals that they cater to. But the uncertainty around lead prices is likely to weigh on their near-term earnings trajectory. The two largest firms...