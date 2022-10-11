HomeNewsOpinion

Will Shanghvi get lucky with Suzlon this time?

R. Sree Ram   •

In 2015 Shanghvi and associates acquired 100 crore equity shares of Suzlon at Rs 18 per unit. The stock now is at less than half the purchase price

Dilip Shanghvi will continue to be SPARC's Chairman and a non-executive director on the board.
Highlights Suzlon suffered from heavy debt and adverse policy changes in India The company lost market share due to its weak financial condition Suzlon plans to use the funds raised through the ongoing rights issue to repay some borrowings Suzlon Energy has an enduring appeal among investors. Take the case of Dilip Shanghvi, founder of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries. Despite losing value on his primary investment, Shanghvi has decided to participate in Suzlon's Rs 1,200 crore rights issue of Suzlon. Shanghvi is a large shareholder of Suzlon. In 2015...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers