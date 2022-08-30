Will REIT yields get a kicker from improving office property market?

The performance of listed Real Estate Investment Trusts’ (REIT) has been lacklustre since the Covid outbreak in the country. This is not surprising given that the mainstay of these Trusts is rental income from office space leasing, which took a beating during sporadic lockdowns and work-from-home for several quarters. Besides, there was hardly any capital appreciation in office assets, which would have shored up the net asset values of these investment avenues. Not surprisingly therefore, yields from three listed REITs,...