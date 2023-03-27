Will Rahul Gandhi become a martyr after his disqualification?

The expulsion of Rahul Gandhi from the Indian Parliament is, at first sight, a major blow for the Congress. It is possible, though, if the party plays its cards well, that it could turn the situation to its advantage. Last week, on 23rd March, a magistrate’s court in Surat sentenced Rahul Gandhi to two years of jail in a criminal defamation case. The conviction came as a result of his remark about the “Modi” surname at an election rally in...