HomeNewsOpinion

Will macro headwinds dampen animal spirits in the domestic investment cycle?

Vatsala Kamat   •

While a recent FICCI survey points to rising capacity utilisation and an improvement in the outlook for manufacturing, rising inflation and tightening monetary policy may delay capex

Slowing growth nearly tipping over into recession in some developed countries such as the US is another cause for concern
FICCI’s latest quarterly survey on manufacturing, released on 19thJune, had several positive observations, suggestive of increasing economic activity. Clearly, the growth momentum that was seen in the first three quarters of FY2021-22 continued in Q4 (Jan-Mar 2021-22) with an improvement in the outlook for production and employment in Q1FY2023 (April-June). The fact that more than half the respondents comprising 300 manufacturing units, both large and SME (small and medium enterprise) segments, indicated improving capacity utilisation and production in the recent quarters is...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers