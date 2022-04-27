Will Elon Musk prove to be a champion of free speech? 

Elon Musk is grossly wrong when he compares Twitter to a global townhall. The reality, as many know, is pretty different. Unlike a townhall, Twitter requires no decorum. A better comparison would be that of a medieval bazaar full of impostors, rumour mongers, charlatans, peddlers, and a myriad of other characters, besides a few occasional gems. So why was Elon so interested in buying out Twitter, a public listed company on NYSE, and taking it private? The answer, according to...