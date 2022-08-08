HomeNewsOpinion

Will cotton prices cool off as demand for yarn loses momentum?

Vatsala Kamat   •

July data showed the global cotton textile trade has been coming off from its highs. The export of cotton yarn, fabrics and handlooms products from India during the month, according to industry sources, declined by about 28 per cent year-on-year

Representative image.
There has been mayhem in the cotton textile market for over a year. Spinning mills, cotton growers and traders have been on a roll for many months as they were able to pass on skyrocketing cotton and cotton yarn prices to the end-user. Robust demand for textiles --readymade garments, furnishings and other home textiles-- both in the domestic and international markets helped the cause of manufacturers. However, this fairytale yarn, that helped the integrated mills and garment makers reap fluffy...

