Will battery swapping spark the EV revolution in India?

To achieve the objective of a green sustainable environment and net-zero emissions, the Government of India has persistently focused on the development of an Electric Vehicle (EV) ecosystem in India. The considerable efforts in this regard are evident from the introduction of Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid & Electric Vehicles (FAME); and the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the National Programme on Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery Storage. As a crucial step in this direction, the government...