HomeNewsOpinion

Why work when you can startup?

Sundeep Khanna   •

The flux in the job market has raised the viability of entrepreneurship as a career path for many young Indians

Representative Image
A combination of forces could provide an effective counter to the proliferation of irrelevant and expensive educational courses that young people are taking in quest of a job. These forces comprise a growing demand of gig services, the nod to work-from-home and moonlighting and of course the acceptance of entrepreneuring as a worthwhile goal of education. Unless driven by passion for a subject or a profession, a young Indian at the threshold of a career, would be better advised to embrace...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers