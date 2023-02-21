Why we should worry about Artificial Intelligence and its ethics

The biggest fear about Artificial Intelligence (AI) is “what if the AI system goes rogue?”. It’s a theme that’s been driven into us with some of the sci-fi movies - that machines overtake humans in intelligence, and machines become uncontrollable. Be it the “Terminator” movie series, where Skynet, a fictional artificial neural network-based conscious-mind and artificial general superintelligence system is the antagonistic force in the movie. Or perhaps you remember Johnny Depp’s character in “Transcendence” where he melds with AI and brings...