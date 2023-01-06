Why we also need a green ammonia mission

Call it serendipity, prescience or just a very, very, sharp eye for opportunity – but Mukesh Ambani has an uncanny knack of being ahead of the curve when it comes to the next big thing. He did so in hydrocarbons, building the world’s largest integrated crude oil refining complex at a time when policy makers were focused on developing capacity to meet India’s needs and the thought of India becoming a fuel exporter hadn’t crossed their minds. He did...