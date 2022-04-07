HomeNewsOpinion

Why this is a time to be cautious in the markets

Ajay Bagga   •

We have had great markets post 2008. It is time to take account of the successes and prepare for the inevitable global corrections, 12-24 months down the line 

The 2020s have been a time of unknown unknowns causing major turbulence in the financial markets. The unprecedented monetary and fiscal responses helped to engineer a fast recovery, but the speed and spread of the recovery has been uneven across countries, sectors and population segments. Before the Omicron variant brought further uncertainty, the world was bidding goodbye to 2021 with relief and expectations of “normalisation”. At the end of 2021, most of us were worried about the biggest risk to...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers