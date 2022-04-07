Why this is a time to be cautious in the markets

The 2020s have been a time of unknown unknowns causing major turbulence in the financial markets. The unprecedented monetary and fiscal responses helped to engineer a fast recovery, but the speed and spread of the recovery has been uneven across countries, sectors and population segments. Before the Omicron variant brought further uncertainty, the world was bidding goodbye to 2021 with relief and expectations of “normalisation”. At the end of 2021, most of us were worried about the biggest risk to...